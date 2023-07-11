MURRAY — Reda (Edwards) Adams, 87, of Murray, passed away Thursday, July 6, 2023, at her home.
Born Jan. 2, 1936, in Murray, she was the daughter of the late Ezra B. and the late Vaudie (Alexander) Edwards. Ms. Adams retired in 2012, after 40 years of service as the office manager, from Thornton Tile and Marble in Murray. She was a long-time member of the West Murray Church of Christ.
Ms. Adams is survived by her three children; Dana Adams (Steve) Crouch of Farmington, Hugh Michael (Pamela) Adams of Hermitage, Tennessee, and Valissa “Lissa” Adams of Murray, Kentucky; nine grandchildren, Heath (Ashley) Crouch, Justin (Michelle) Crouch, Derek Crouch, Cote (Misha) Adams, Crystal (Michael) Stephens, Jade Pastorius, Joshua (Jade) Kennedy, Adam (Jessika) Dugger and Shayna Dugger; and a sister, Mebble Mix of Mayfield. She is also survived by 16 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, two sisters Laverne Doores Elkins and LaVelle Edwards; and a brother Rudy Edwards.
Visitation with the family will be 10 a.m.-noon Saturday, July 15, 2023, at the Blalock-Coleman Funeral Home, 713 S. 4th St., Murray, KY 42071.
A service celebrating her life will follow at noon, in the chapel of the funeral home, with Larry Stinson and John McKee officiating. Inurnment will follow the service in the Bazzell Cemetery, Coldwater.
The family requests that memorial contributions be made to the Bazzell Cemetery Fund, P.O. Box 208, Murray, KY 42071; the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House, c/o The Foundation, 803 Poplar St., Murray, KY 42071; or the West Murray Church of Christ, P.O. Box 203-0004, Murray, KY 42071.
Blalock-Coleman Funeral Home & Cremation Services is privileged to be entrusted with the care of Ms. Adams. Please share your messages of condolence with the family by signing her virtual guestbook at www.blalockcolemanfuneralhome.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Reda Adams as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.