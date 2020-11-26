Reda Anderson Feezor Carrell, 85, of Paducah, left this world peacefully for her heavenly home, with her children, sister, and husband by her side at her daughter’s home. Reda was born on September 14, 1935, just minutes before her twin sister, Weda, in their family home in Kevil. She graduated from Heath High School in 1953. She attended Paducah Junior College and was a billing clerk at Clalussner’s Hosiery Mill.
In 1954 she married Earl Gene Feezor of Bandana, and for over 50 years they shared a home and life in Ragland. She was an active member of Newton Creek Baptist Church, playing piano, teaching Sunday School and making banners, and much more. She hosted the Neighborhood Widow Party every December. She worked many years at Davis Clothing and her last employment was working as an escort at USEC.
After her husband’s passing, she moved to West Park Village in Paducah. She loved this little neighborhood. She hosted card parties once a week and spread the word about the Birthday Club Dinner once a month.
She married Don Carrell in October 2017. Eating out was their favorite thing to do. She was richly involved in the lives of her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Family gatherings were the best.
Reda is survived by her children, Anita Feezor Vance (Tom); Rick Feezor, Denise Feezor White (Rich), and Jeff Carrell (Lori). Grandchildren: Chad, Austin, Adam, Chris, Matt, Jaclyn, Savannah, Jessica, Ashland, Justin, and families. Great Grandchildren; Gavin, Gage, Knox, Crew, Josalee, Arlo, Reef, Adyson, Sadie, Judah, Esther, and Jackson (due in February). Several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, Earl Gene Feezor; her parents, Lenley Anderson and Nellie Price Anderson; her sister and brother-in-law Elsie and Wade Tilford; and a brother-in-law, Robert W. Flowers.
A private graveside service and interment will be held Friday, November 27, 2020, at Newton Creek Baptist Church Cemetery with Rev. Rodney Cude officiating.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the Newton Creek Cemetery Fund, 12800 Ogden Landing Rd. Kevil, KY 42053; or Lifeline Ladies Recovery, 2000 Bloom Ave, Paducah, KY 42003. Messages of condolence for the family may be left at morrowfuneralchapel.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.