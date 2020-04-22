BARDWELL — Rebekah Jackson Tyler, 94, of Bardwell, died on Monday, April 20, 2020, at Murray-Calloway County Hospital.
She had been a longtime member of Mount Olive United Methodist Church and, in marriage, joined Mississippi Baptist Church. She had worked for many years at the former Smith’s Supermarket and J.J. Newberry in Mayfield.
Surviving are several generations of nieces and nephews and Tyler family cousins.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Neville Tyler; three brothers; and a sister. Her parents were John and Dona Cook Jackson.
Private arrangements are with Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Bardwell.
Expressions of sympathy may be made in her memory to Mount Olive United Methodist Church Cemetery, c/o Keith Osborne, 1487 Alexander Loop, Mayfield, KY 42066.
