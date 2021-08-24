Rebekah Ruth Crotchett Sikes, 88, of Paducah, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021, at Delta South Nursing Care & Rehab in Sikeston, Missouri.
Mrs. Sikes was formerly a telephone operator at Baptist Health Paducah and worked in maintenance at USEC. She was a member of Gospel Assembly Church and loved sewing.
Surviving are her three sons, Doug (Kelly) Sikes of Oran, Missouri, Clarence “Dave” (Paula) Sikes of Paducah, Duane (Zelma) Sikes of Golden Eagle, Illinois; three sisters, Melba O’Brien of Detroit, Michigan, Esther Dubuque of Ledbetter, Wanda Lockett of Paducah; six grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; several nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Clarence and Bonnie Crotchett; one brother, Allen Crotchett; and one sister, Zella Joyce Crotchett.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 27, 2021, at Gospel Assembly Church with the Rev. Michael Hunt officiating. Burial will follow at Doyle Cemetery in Burna.
Friends may visit the family from 5-8 p.m. Thursday and from 10 a.m. to service hour on Friday at Gospel Assembly Church.
Online condolences may be left at www.lindseyfuneral.com.
Lindsey Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.