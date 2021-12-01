BOAZ — Rebecca “Becky” White, 91, of Boaz, died at 7:16 a.m. Monday Nov. 29, 2021, at her home.
She was a member of Melber Baptist Church was retired after 30 years of service from West Kentucky Rural Telephone and served custodian of Melber Baptist Church for more than 40 years.
Becky is survived by her daughter, Janet Smith, of Mayfield; two sons, Steve White of Melber and John L. White, of Norfolk, Virginia; sister, Johnnie N. Hoopes, of Delaware, Ohio; four grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Charles M. White; and one brother. Her parents were John M. & Nellie (Rives) Ray.
Graveside services will be at 1 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021, at the Allcock Cemetery with Rev. Paul Wilkerson officiating. Friends may call between 10 a.m. — noon on Thursday at Brown Funeral Home in Mayfield.
Memorial donations may be made to Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospice, 911 Joe Clifton Drive, Paducah, KY 42001.
