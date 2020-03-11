LEDBETTER — Rebecca “Becky” D. Wentworth, 65, of Ledbetter, died Monday, March 9, 2020 after an extended illness.
She is survived by her husband, Robert T. Wentworth; four children, Kelly Seay of Paducah, Pamela Buford of Warrensburg, Missouri, Michael Wentworth of Paducah, Matthew Wentworth of Bardwell; eight grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; a brother, Tommy McNeely of Madisonville.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Norwood and Dorothy McNeely.
The family cordially invites you to attend a Celebration of Becky’s Life on Friday, March 13, 2020, from 5 — 8 p.m. at Drake Creek Golf Course in Ledbetter.
Milner & Orr Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
Memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, Greater Kentucky Chapter 6100 Dutchman’s Lane Suite 401 Louisville, KY 40205, an organization close to Becky’s heart or the MDS Foundation at www.mds-foundation.org , the disease that took her from us all too soon.
You may leave a message of sympathy and light a candle of remembrance at www.milnerandorr.com.
