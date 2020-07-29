GRAND RIVERS — Rebecca Jean Springs, 81, of Grand Rivers, died on Sunday, July 26, 2020, at her home.
She was a homemaker and member of Lake City Baptist Church.
Surviving are a son, Michael Todd Springs of Grand Rivers; a daughter, Theresa Moman of Grand Rivers; two brothers, Clyde Koon of Ledbetter and Robert Koon of Princeton; two grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Willard and Mae (Collins) Koon; her husband, Leonard Springs; a daughter, Lisa Kay Howell; two brothers; and two sisters.
Services will be at 1 p.m. Thursday, July 30, 2020, at Collier Funeral Chapel in Benton. Danny Belcher will officiate. Interment will follow in Dixon Cemetery in Grand Rivers.
Friends may call from 5-8 p.m. today, July 29, 2020, at the funeral home.
