HICKORY — Rebecca Jean Snow (Byars), 48, of Hickory, died Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, in Paducah.
She was employed in commercial cleaning services and an accomplished artist. Mrs. Snow was a member of the Salt and Light Community Church.
She is survived by her father, Ralph Byars, Sr. of Hickory; her husband, Rick Snow of Paducah; her birth mother, Elaine Bray of Pennsylvania; six brothers, Andrew Byars of Hickory, Kentucky, Ralph Byars, Jr. of Oak Harbor, Washington, Thomas Byars of Symsonia; Ronald Byars of Washington, Michigan, Martin Byars of Elmont, Michigan, and Kerry Byars of Washington, Michigan; three sisters, Cindy Bristow of Paducah, Kentucky; Kelly Makdis of Macomb, Michigan, and Virginia Klingenberg of Paducah; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Patricia (Vargo) Byars.
Services will be held 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, at Collier Funeral Home, Benton. Jeff Russell will officiate with interment to follow in New Sand Hill Cemetery in Graves County.
Friends may call noon-2 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
