GRAND RIVERS — Rebecca “Becky” Smith, 75, of Grand Rivers, died Wednesday, October 28, 2020, at Baptist Health Paducah. She was a retired cafeteria worker in the Lowell, Indiana, public school system and a member of Eddyville Second Baptist Church.
Survivors include her husband of 57 years, Kelsie David Smith, Grand Rivers; three sons, Kim Smith, Grand Rivers; Kevin Smith and Shawn Smith, both of Lowell, Indiana; two sisters, Juanita Rowland, Iuka, and Bobbi Harrell, Marshall County; three brothers Malcolm Howell and Hubert Howell, both of Marshall County and Herbert Howell, Iuka; seven grandchildren, one great-grandchild, and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Wallace and Ernestine Flannery Howell; one sister, and three brothers.
Friends may call from noon to 2 p.m. Sunday, November 1, 2020, at Lakeland Funeral Home in Eddyville. Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home with Rev. Harrell Riley officiating. Burial will follow in Dixon Cemetery in Grand Rivers.
During this difficult time, you may show your support by joining the “Hugs from Home” program where your message will be attached to a balloon in the chapel to remind the family of your love and support at www.lakelandchapel.com. All Hugs need to be received by 5 p.m. Saturday, October 31, 2020.
You may light a candle or leave a message for the family at www.lakelandchapel.com.
