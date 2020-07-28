Rebecca Mae Jussila, 88, of Paducah, passed away on Sunday, July 26, 2020, at Ray & Kay Eckstein Hospice Care Center at Mercy Health — Lourdes Hopsital.
Mrs. Jussila was a retired clerk for Market Square Antiques. She was a seamstress and quilter. She was a member of Woodlawn Cumberland Presbyterian Church where she was a member of the Golden Chain Gang, the Pioneers, and the Jolly Needle Workers.
Mrs. Jussila is survived by two daughters, Carlann Harris (David) of Bandana, Theresa Jussila of Louisville; two sons, Carl James Brewster III (Bobbie) of Key West, Florida, John P. Brewster (Brenda) of Eddyville; nine grandchildren, Larry Harris (Charissa), Terry Harris (Cathy), Cody Keller (Anastasia), Rachel Collins, Daniel Brewster (Kandi), Jennifer Thompson (Rivers), Jason Brewster (Amie), Lauren Hartzer (Nic) and Tracy Garner; fifteen great-grandchildren, Mollie Harris, Courtney Ferguson, Megan Bone, Blake Harris, Cullen Brewster, Cruse Brewster, Madyson Hubbard, Ethan Hubbard, Katelyn Hubbard, Owen Hubbard, Emersyn Hubbard, Chloe Brewster, Addaline Brewster, Gauge Garner, and Carl Collins; seven great-great-grandchildren, Brooklyn Thomason, Brayden Ferguson, Jayce Ferguson, Abel Bone, Kason Harris, Laci Harris, and Gabriel Ferguson; a sister, Elizabeth Thompson of Denham Springs, Louisiana; a brother, J.B. Sandefur of Leesburg, Virginia; several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her first husband, Carl J. Brewster Jr.; her second husband, Walter A. Jussila. Her parents were, Vernon Auston Sandefur and Myrtle Jones Sandefur.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah with Rick Loyd officiating. Burial will follow at Smithland City Cemetery.
Visitation will be held from noon until the service hour of 2 p.m. on Wednesday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to St. Vincent de Paul Society, 2025 Cairo Rd. Paducah, KY 42001.
We appreciate your help in maintaining state mandated COVID-19 restrictions. This includes a minimum of six feet of distancing within our facility at all times.
During this difficult time, you may show your support by joining the “Hugs from Home” program where your message will be attached to a balloon in the chapel to remind the family of your love and support. Please go to www.milnerandorr.com to send a hug.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.