BELLEVILLE, Ill. — Rebecca Louise Adams McQuage, 68, of Belleville, passed away suddenly on the evening of Dec. 13, 2022.
Always a strong advocate of education, Rebecca earned her bachelor’s degree from Southern Illinois University (SIU) in early childhood education. She began her career managing childcare centers and later transitioned into public service. The majority of her career was devoted to working in alcohol and drug prevention and she retired in 2012 as an addiction counselor.
She married Glen McQuage in 1985 and they had two daughters. She was an exceptional mother and devoted wife.
Rebecca was known for her friendliness, kindness, and generosity which was exemplified in her faith. She was an elder at Westminster Presbyterian Church in Paducah, Kentucky, and was heavily involved in church activities until moving to Belleville to be with her daughters.
After retirement, she enjoyed spending time with her family, watching television, discussing politics, and being the best “Gaga” for her granddaughter.
She was preceded in death by her mother and father, Christine and Guy Adams; her husband, Harrell “Glen” McQuage; a brother, Jonathan David Adams; and a sister, Emma Hicks.
She is survived by two daughters, Angela McQuage (James Barry) and Elizabeth McQuage (Reese Bennett); a granddaughter, Charlotte; siblings, Jess Adams (Alyson Adams), Denise Knupp (David Knupp), and Hal Hicks; and many nieces and nephews.
Visitation/Funeral: Friends may visit from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, at Joppa Missionary Baptist Church, 215 Pearl Street, Joppa, IL 62953. A memorial service will be held at noon with luncheon immediately following.
