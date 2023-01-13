BELLEVILLE, Ill. — Rebecca Louise Adams McQuage, 68, of Belleville, passed away suddenly on the evening of Dec. 13, 2022.

Always a strong advocate of education, Rebecca earned her bachelor’s degree from Southern Illinois University (SIU) in early childhood education. She began her career managing childcare centers and later transitioned into public service. The majority of her career was devoted to working in alcohol and drug prevention and she retired in 2012 as an addiction counselor.

