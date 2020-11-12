MAYFIELD — Rebecca Hinzman-Govea, 50, of Mayfield, passed away on Friday, November 6, 2020, at Jackson Purchase Medical Center in Mayfield.
Rebecca was a Supervisor for Tyson Foods and was of the Christian faith.
Rebecca is survived by her husband, Jose Govea; three sons, Jacob Govea, Justin Govea and Jordan Govea all of Mayfield; a daughter, Jessica Govea of Mayfield; her parents, Chuck and Dolores Elkins Hinzman of Boaz; three brothers, Steve Hinzman, Jeff Hinzman and Darrell Hinzman all of Detroit, Michigan; several nieces and nephews; her very close friends, Lakenya Allen, Alicia Johnson, Pam Frizzel, Paula Shelton, Frankie Gillium and Edna McCoy.
A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, November 14, 2020, at the Lone Oak Chapel of Milner & Orr Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until the service hour of 1 p.m. on Saturday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to, American Cancer Society, 952 Fairview Ave. Suite 4 Bowling Green, KY 42101
We appreciate your help in maintaining state mandated COVID-19 restrictions. This includes wearing a mask and maintaining the minimum six feet of distancing within our facility at all times.
During this difficult time, you may show your support by joining the "Hugs from Home" program, where your message will be attached to a balloon in the chapel to remind the family of your love and support.
You can send a message to the family and light a candle at www.milnerandorr.com.
