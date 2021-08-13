ANDERSON, S.C. — Rebecca Hardy Holt, 66, of Anderson, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021, at her home with her family by her side.
Born Dec. 5, 1954, in Paducah, she was the daughter of the late James Lamar Hardy and Elizabeth Brown Hardy.
Rebecca received her Master’s degree from Southern Wesleyan University and dedicated her life to teaching having taught language arts at Riverside Middle School and Pendleton High School prior to her retirement. She was an avid reader and enjoyed traveling, hiking and scuba diving.
She is survived by her husband of 48 years, Richard Holt; son, Lee Holt of Anderson, South Carolina; brother, Michael Hardy of Lexington; sister, Betty Jo Hendrickson of Paducah; grandchildren, Abby Burns, Catelynn Crockett, Hailey Hooper, and Aerica Holt; and two great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends from 1-2 p.m. Saturday, August 21, 2021, at The McDougald Pendleton Center. A 2 p.m. memorial service will follow the visitation.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.
Messages of condolence may be left for the family by visiting The McDougald Funeral Home website, www.mcdougaldfuneral
