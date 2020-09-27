Rebecca Gary Washburn Gregory, 74, of Paducah, passed away September 24, 2020, at Baptist Health Paducah.
Gary was a passionate real estate broker for over 40 years. This profession gave her the opportunity to grow her love of meeting new people and then helping them for years past the purchase of a home. Gary was an extremely faithful and spiritual person who often held bible studies for her granddaughters. An extreme love for her family, friends, gardening and horses were evident to all. Gary will be remembered as being privately generous, faith-filled and loving.
Gary is survived by one son, Burton Gregory and wife, Kati of Paducah; two granddaughters, Ellie Kate and McCoy Gregory; one brother, Burton A. Washburn III (Mary Kay); two nieces, Kathleen Washburn Gillespie (Nick) and Mary Alice Heltsley (John); and great-nieces, Grace Gillespie and Caroline Heltsley and great-nephew Reid Heltsley.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Burton A. Washburn, M.D. and Mildred Watkins Washburn.
A private graveside service will be held.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Baptist Health Foundation Paducah, 2501 Kentucky Avenue, Paducah, KY 42003.
Milner & Orr Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
During this difficult time, you may show your support by joining the “Hugs from Home” program, where your message will be attached to a balloon in the chapel to remind the family of your love and support. Please go to www.milnerandorr.com to send a hug.
You can send a message to the family and light a candle at www.milnerandorr.com.
