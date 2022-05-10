Reba Marie Price, 83 of Paducah, passed away at 4 a.m. Monday, May 9, 2022, at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee.
Mrs. Price was an avid outdoors women who enjoyed hunting, going on hunting trips, fishing and camping. She was a member of Reidland Baptist Church and was a member of the Jackson Purchase Rifle and Pistol Club.
Mrs. Price is survived by her husband, James S. Price of Paducah; a son, James Keith (Sharon) Price of Paducah; a daughter, Nancy Margaret (Tim) Whitney of Dexter; two brothers, Mikel Guy Pugh and Earl Travis Pugh both of Paducah; four grandchildren, James Brent Price, Lindsey Michelle Wurth, Ian Patrick McManus, and Collen Reese McManus; eight great-grandchildren, Austin James Price, Owen Hendrik Price, Amsley Madelyn Wurth, Hadlee Jo Wurth, Tristan McManus, Dakota McManus, Vada McManus and Tyler Grace McManus. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews.
Mrs. Price was preceded in death by her parents, Guy and Martha Elizabeth Ridgeway Pugh.
Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Thursday, May 12, 2022, at the Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah with Rev. Rob Ison officiating. Friends may call after 11 a.m. Thursday May 12, 2022, at the Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah. Internment will follow at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens in Paducah.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to: St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
You may share a Hug from Home, leave a message or light a candle at www.milnerandorr.com.
