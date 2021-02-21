Reagan Andrew Scurlock, 104, of Paducah, formerly of San Antonio, Texas, passed away on Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021, at his home.
Reagan was born in LaRue, Texas, on April 14, 1916, to the late Josiah and Olive Scurlock. He graduated from the University of Texas, where he earned his PhD as an attorney. In 1939, he joined the United States Army Air Corps where he proudly fought for our country in the Pacific Theater during WWII.
Reagan was a Pearl Harbor survivor and received a Silver Star Metal for the Battle of Midway, as well as two Legions of Merit. He retired from the Air Force in 1968 as a Colonel. His 30 years in the Air Force included many moves for him and his family, but he called Paducah home for the last 20 years.
He is survived by his two daughters, Peggy Johnson, of Paducah, and Jan Scurlock of Victoria, British Columbia, Canada; four grandchildren, Laurie Ann Johnson Reed (Michael), of Paducah, Reagan James O’Hara, (Sara) of Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada, Katherine L. O’Hara Hall (Christopher) of Melbourne, Australia, Caroline Patricia O’Hara of Victoria, British Columbia, Canada; and one great-grandson, Cooper Andrew Reed, of Paducah.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 65 years, Mary Caroline Daniels Scurlock; his parents, Josiah Gordon Scurlock, Jr. and Olive Eldora Butler Scurlock; five brothers, Rupert Warren Scurlock, William Waterman Scurlock, Hartwell Thurman Scurlock, James Gordon Scurlock and Richard Raymond Scurlock; and son-in-law, Darrell R. Johnson.
Interment will take place at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West in Hopkinsville with full military honors.
Milner & Orr Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Paducah is in charge of arrangements. Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to: Lourdes Hospice, P.O. Box 7100, Paducah, KY 42002.
