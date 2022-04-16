Raymond Walls, 52, of Paducah, passed away at 3:16 p.m. Wednesday, April 13, 2022, at Baptist Health Paducah. He was born on Nov. 7, 1969 in Tampa, Florida to the late, Eugene Walls and LuluBelle M. Peters Walls Estep. Raymond was a member of the Highland Baptist Church.
He is survived by his wife, Christina Doubles Walls; sisters, Linda Walls and Rose Walls both of Paducah, Kentucky, Cindy Onimus and husband Kenny, of Florida and Neva Cahill and husband, Jeff, of Green Bay, Wisconsin; brothers, Eugene Walls, Jr. and wife, Rhonda, of Temple, Georgia and Bruce Mercer of Tennessee; first wife, Tracy Sackatook and her seven children; several nieces and nephews.
Raymond was preceded in death by a sister, Roxane Colley; one nephew; his parents and step-father Elbert Estep.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, April 18, 2022, at the Lone Oak Chapel of Milner & Orr Funeral Home with Rev. Richard Beck officiating. Burial will follow at Brook Hill Memorial Park.
Visitation will begin at 11 a.m. Monday at the funeral home.
