Raymond Walls, 52, of Paducah, passed away at 3:16 p.m. Wednesday, April 13, 2022, at Baptist Health Paducah. He was born on Nov. 7, 1969 in Tampa, Florida to the late, Eugene Walls and LuluBelle M. Peters Walls Estep. Raymond was a member of the Highland Baptist Church.

He is survived by his wife, Christina Doubles Walls; sisters, Linda Walls and Rose Walls both of Paducah, Kentucky, Cindy Onimus and husband Kenny, of Florida and Neva Cahill and husband, Jeff, of Green Bay, Wisconsin; brothers, Eugene Walls, Jr. and wife, Rhonda, of Temple, Georgia and Bruce Mercer of Tennessee; first wife, Tracy Sackatook and her seven children; several nieces and nephews.

Raymond was preceded in death by a sister, Roxane Colley; one nephew; his parents and step-father Elbert Estep.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, April 18, 2022, at the Lone Oak Chapel of Milner & Orr Funeral Home with Rev. Richard Beck officiating. Burial will follow at Brook Hill Memorial Park.

Visitation will begin at 11 a.m. Monday at the funeral home.

Service information

Apr 18
Funeral Ceremony
Monday, April 18, 2022
12:00PM
Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Lone Oak
3745 Old US Hwy 45
Paducah, KY 42003
Apr 18
Visitation
Monday, April 18, 2022
10:00AM-12:00PM
Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Lone Oak
3745 Old US Hwy 45
Paducah, KY 42003
