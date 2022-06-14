Raymond Shelton, 91, of Paducah, died Sunday June 12, 2022, at Southgate Nursing and Rehabilitation in Metropolis.
He is survived by two sons, Gary Shelton of Paducah, and Jeff Shelton of Gilbertsville; seven grandchildren; and 11 great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Louise Shelton, one son, three brothers, and two sister. His parents were Ed Shelton and Ellen Mansfield.
No services are planned at this time.
Lindsey Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.