FULTON — Raymond “Ray” Beach, 100, passed away Saturday, March 6, 2021, at the West Tennessee Healthcare Volunteer Martin Hospital ER. He was currently a resident at Integrity Park Terrace Assisted Living Facility.
He was born on May 14, 1920, in Kirksey, Kentucky, to the late Era Artis and Mary Parker Beach. He married Dorothy Kemp Beach in 1940, she passed away in 2011. They were married for 70 years.
Ray was a member of the First Christian Church in Fulton where he served in leadership positions. He was a United States Air Force veteran where he served during World War II and was a member of the Union City Masonic Lodge #538.
Ray was a former member of the Rotary International and the International Civitan club in Union City, Tennessee where he helped charter the Little League Baseball.
Mr. Beach worked at Ford Motor Company in Detroit before moving to Mayfield, where he owned the Tip Top Drive-In Restaurant. He later went to work for K Tool and Die in Union City and later worked as a mechanical engineer at Lier Sigler, Inc. He finished his engineering career at Hoover Universal in Athens, where he later retired.
He is survived by his children, David (Suzanne) Beach of Destin, Florida, Rick Beach of Dresden, Tennessee, Jim (Lynda) Beach of Roseville, California, and Jan (Rick) Beach Everett of Dresden, Tennessee; 12 grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife; he is preceded in death by his son, Raymond Beach; four sisters, and two brothers.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Friday at the First Christian Church in Fulton with burial to follow in the Obion County Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 5-7 p.m. Thursday. Mr. Beach will lie-in-state at the First Christian Church from 1 p.m. Friday until the hour of service.
Memorials may be made to the First Christian Church, 108 Carr Street, Fulton, KY 42041.
Hornbeak Funeral Home of Fulton is in charge of arrangements.
