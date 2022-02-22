BROOKPORT, Ill. — Raymond Albert Obermark, 87, of Brookport, died Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022, at Baptist Health Paducah.

He was the owner of Ray Obermark Appliance Repair and Heating & Air. He a member of Southland Baptist Temple in Paducah.

He is survived by his two daughters, Pamela Obermark of Chattanooga, Tennessee, and Karen Gleue of Paducah, Kentucky; two sons, Steven Obermark and Richard Obermark both of Paducah, Kentucky; one brother, Wayne Obermark of Metropolis; six grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; one step-great-granddaughter; one niece; and one nephew

He was preceded in death by his wife of 55 years, Betty Lou Dreyer Obermark; his father, Richard Albert Obermark and mother, Lena Alfreida Korte Obermark.

A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, Feb. 25, 2022, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah with Jimmy Franks officiating. Burial will follow at St. Stephens Lutheran Church Cemetery in Metropolis.

Friends may call 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, Feb. 25, 2022, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah.

Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to: Disabled American Veterans Memorial Program, P.O. Box 14301, Cincinnati, OH 45250-0301.

You may share a “Hug from Home”, leave a message or light a candle for the family at www.milnerandorr.com.

To send flowers to the family of Raymond Obermark, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Feb 25
Funeral Ceremony
Friday, February 25, 2022
12:00PM
Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah
120 Memorial Drive
Paducah, KY 42002
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Funeral Ceremony begins.
Feb 25
Visitation
Friday, February 25, 2022
10:00AM-12:00PM
Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah
120 Memorial Drive
Paducah, KY 42002
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In