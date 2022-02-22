BROOKPORT, Ill. — Raymond Albert Obermark, 87, of Brookport, died Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022, at Baptist Health Paducah.
He was the owner of Ray Obermark Appliance Repair and Heating & Air. He a member of Southland Baptist Temple in Paducah.
He is survived by his two daughters, Pamela Obermark of Chattanooga, Tennessee, and Karen Gleue of Paducah, Kentucky; two sons, Steven Obermark and Richard Obermark both of Paducah, Kentucky; one brother, Wayne Obermark of Metropolis; six grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; one step-great-granddaughter; one niece; and one nephew
He was preceded in death by his wife of 55 years, Betty Lou Dreyer Obermark; his father, Richard Albert Obermark and mother, Lena Alfreida Korte Obermark.
A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, Feb. 25, 2022, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah with Jimmy Franks officiating. Burial will follow at St. Stephens Lutheran Church Cemetery in Metropolis.
Friends may call 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, Feb. 25, 2022, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to: Disabled American Veterans Memorial Program, P.O. Box 14301, Cincinnati, OH 45250-0301.
You may share a “Hug from Home”, leave a message or light a candle for the family at www.milnerandorr.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.