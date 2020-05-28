GILBERTSVILLE — Raymond J. Neal, 81, of Gilbertsville, died on Sunday, May 24, 2020, at his home.
Mr. Neal is survived by two daughters, Bonnie Adair of Benton and Tammy Holmes of Gilbertsville; a sister, Deloris Seay of Calvert City; four grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Marbah Neal; a son, Ricky Neal; four brothers; and a sister. His parents were Raymond Carter and Lillian Borthick Neal.
Services will be 1 p.m. today, May 28, 2020, in the chapel of Marshall County Funeral Home with Johnny Coffenberry officiating. Interment will follow at Birmingham Cemetery in Benton.
Friends may call from noon until service time today at the funeral home.
Due to the coronavirus, there will be limited capacity. It is required that attendees wear a mask and refrain from shaking hands and hugging as well as maintain social distancing.
