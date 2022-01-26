Raymond Lewis Scott passed away at home surrounded by his family on Jan.22, 2022, at the age of 72.
Raymond was born on May 30, 1949, to Wayne Chester Scott and Hazel Louise (Scott) Lynn. He graduated from Reidland High School and would go on to work at Coca Cola, Dunn’s Sporting Goods, and Distinctive Building Products.
Raymond had a love for the outdoors where he spent a lot of time hunting and fishing. He also had a skill of wood working where he would share his creations with his family and friends. But most of all, Ray loved playing pool. As a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles #3686 he would spend time playing pool with fellow members and friends. Ray was also a lifelong member of the NRA.
Ray will be missed as a friend, brother, and son. Preceding him in death was his father, Wayne Chester Scott; and his grandparents.
He is survived by his mother, Hazel Louise (Scott) Lynn; three sisters, Connie Dalli, Debbie Musser, Marty Hartwell; and his two children, Jonathan and Jamie Scott.
Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Friday, Jan. 28, 2022, at Lindsey Funeral Home with Rev. Sam Howard officiating. Burial will follow at Fooks Cemetery.
Friends may visit the family from 11 a.m. to service hour on Friday at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be left at www.lindseyfuneral.com.
Lindsey Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.