MAYFIELD — Raymond E. Johnson Jr., 71, of Mayfield, formerly of Paducah, died at 7:34 p.m. Sunday, December 13, 2020, at Jackson Purchase Medical Center.
Mr. Johnson was a member of Lone Oak First Baptist Church. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army and U.S. Air Force. He also worked as maintenance supervisor of buildings for the state of Tennessee.
Survivors include his wife of 49 years, Willa Waldridge Johnson; two daughters, Alcestra Bryte Johnson Brunell of Phoenix, Arizona, and Alexandra Hope Johnson of Mayfield; two sons, William E. Johnson of Lebanon, Tennessee, and Raymond “John L” Johnson of Gallatin, Tennessee; five sisters, Mary Louise Bible of Clinton, Tennessee, Elizabeth “Libby” McDowell of Florida, Pamela Kay Abernathy of Oak Ridge, Tennessee, Patricia Gail Rose of Knoxville, Tennessee, and Anna Rene’ Manley of Eugene, Oregon; five grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
His parents were Raymond Edward Johnson Sr. and Sara Louise Cabaniss Johnson.
Services will be at noon Thursday, December 17, 2020, at the Lone Oak Chapel of Milner & Orr Funeral Home with the Revs. Bob Martin and Norman Wallace officiating. Burial will follow at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens. Friends may call from 10 a.m. until service time Thursday at the funeral home.
Expression of sympathy may be made to Toys for Tots, United States Marine Corps, P.O. Box 2400, Paducah, KY 42002.
You may leave a message of sympathy and light a candle at www.milnerandorr.com.
