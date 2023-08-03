Raymond Jerry “Snuffy” Smith, 83, of Paducah, passed away at 5:30 a.m. Monday, July 31, 2023, at Providence Pointe in Paducah. He was a lifelong resident and staple of the Fremont/Boaz community.

Jerry was a retired firefighter for over 30 years and served as a captain, as well as a longtime local musician and enjoyed playing music alongside his son. He was appointed as a “Duke of Paducah” and was also inducted into the “River Country Music Hall of Fame” (2004). He loved spending time with friends and family playing music, riding horses and enjoying a (typically late) lunch with his friends.

To send flowers to the family of Raymond Smith, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Aug 4
Funeral Ceremony
Friday, August 4, 2023
10:00AM-11:00AM
Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Lone Oak
3745 Old US Hwy 45
Paducah, KY 42003
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Funeral Ceremony begins.
Aug 3
Visitation
Thursday, August 3, 2023
4:00PM-7:00PM
Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Lone Oak
3745 Old US Hwy 45
Paducah, KY 42003
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In