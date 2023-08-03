Raymond Jerry “Snuffy” Smith, 83, of Paducah, passed away at 5:30 a.m. Monday, July 31, 2023, at Providence Pointe in Paducah. He was a lifelong resident and staple of the Fremont/Boaz community.
Jerry was a retired firefighter for over 30 years and served as a captain, as well as a longtime local musician and enjoyed playing music alongside his son. He was appointed as a “Duke of Paducah” and was also inducted into the “River Country Music Hall of Fame” (2004). He loved spending time with friends and family playing music, riding horses and enjoying a (typically late) lunch with his friends.
Jerry is survived by his daughter, Vicki (Jim) Woods of Paducah; his son, Jerry Solon (Shannon) Smith of Paducah; three grandchildren, McKenzie Woods of Paducah, Sydney Smith of Richmond, and Aubrey Smith of Richmond; his former wife, Ann Smith of Paducah, and numerous firefighters and musicians, the latter of which became like family.
Jerry was preceded in death by his parents, William Solon and Charlotte Bass Smith.
Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Lone Oak. Entombment will follow at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens in Paducah. Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Lone Oak.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to: “Operation Warm,” or “Christmas with Santa” at Paducah Fire Station #3, 1421 Friedman Lane, Paducah, KY 42001.
