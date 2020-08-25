Raymond Doug Rives, 59, of Paducah died Wednesday, August 19, 2020, at his residence in Paducah. He was born the son of the late Ricky Rives and the late Effie Walls Rives. He was an operator for American Fire Protection and Tankerman for Southern Towing. He was of the Baptist faith and loved to watch Nascar, play chess, and work on/build cars.
He is survived by his wife, Tina Rives of Paducah; sons; Daniel Rives of Paducah; daughter, Courtney Evans of Paducah; brothers, Roger Rives (Arletta) of Symsonia and Rodney Rives (Nicole) of Calvert City; sisters, Diane Edwards of Paducah and Lori Burden (Mark) of Paducah and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be at 6 p.m. Tuesday, August 25, 2020, at Keeling and Goodman Funeral Home.
Visitation will be from 4 p.m. until the hour of the memorial service.
Keeling & Goodman Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.