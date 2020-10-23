SALEM — Raymond Croft, 78, of Salem, Crittenden County, passed away Wednesday, October 21, 2020, at Baptist Health Madisonville.
Raymond was born April 16, 1942, in the Lola Community to Tracy and Mildred Harris Croft. He was known as “the 4020 man” having owned 65 4020 John Deer Tractors in his lifetime. He enjoyed truck pulls, watching wrestling, jet skiing, gardening, and loved all his grandkids. He was a member of Lola Missionary Baptist Church.
Mr. Croft was a farmer and had worked for Turner Conyer Sawmill and Westvaco in forest management.
He is survived by his wife of 35 years, Judy Croft of Salem; sons, Tommy Croft (Jill) of Salem, and Chris Smith of
Salem; daughters, Sharon Willbanks-Crouch (Randy) of Salem and Patty McGrew (Jeff) of Smithland; brother, Roger Croft (Tammy) of Salem; sister, Linda Sue Ferrell (late Sonnie) of Salem; grandchildren, Masa Champion (Taylor) of Smithland, Colt McGrew of Smithland, Clay Croft of Salem, Jantzon Croft of Richmond, Audrey Croft of Salem, KY and Morgan Smith of Salem; nephew, Jordan Croft of Burna; and nieces, Heather Chaney, Eugena Champion (Steve), and Debbie Damron (Jimmy) all of Salem.
He was preceded in death by his brother-in-law and parents.
Funeral Services will be 1 p.m., Sunday, October 25, 2020, in the chapel of Boyd Funeral Directors and Cremation Services with Rev. Kenneth Odom to officiate. Burial will follow in Watson Cemetery.
Friends may visit on Saturday, October 24, 2020, between the hours of 5 — 8 p.m. in the chapel of Boyd Funeral Directors and Cremation Services in Salem.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Gideons International, P. O. Box 304, Salem, KY 42078 for Bibles.
Condolences may also be left online at boydfuneraldirectors.com.
