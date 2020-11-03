LA CENTER — Raymond Boyd Poole, 68, passed away on Saturday, October 31, 2020, at Mercy Health Paducah.
Raymond was a former mechanic, a Navy Veteran, and most recently retired from Barkley Regional Airport
He is survived by his wife Anne; sons, Ronald Boyd Poole of Louisville, and Ian Matthew Poole of Barlow; a brother, Richard Poole and his wife Tamara of Barlow; one sister, Linda Sandage of Paducah; and several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.
Raymond was preceded in death by his parents, Junior Boyd and Edna Poole; one brother, Owen Daniel “Danny” Poole and his wife Rita, and his infant daughter Abigail; his paternal grandparents, King Boyd and Bernetta Poole; and maternal grandparents, James Raymond and Ailene Doublin.
Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, November 4, 2020, at Blandville Hillcrest Cemetery.
Visitation will be after 9 a.m. Wednesday at Morrow Funeral Chapel in La Center.
We appreciate your help in maintaining state mandated COVID-19 restrictions. This includes wearing a mask and maintaining a minimum of six feet distancing within our facility at all times.
The family of Raymond would like to thank Life Care of La Center for their loving care of Raymond.
Messages of condolence for the family may be left at morrowfuneral
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.