Raymond L. Alexander Jr., 74, of Paducah, died at 3:05 p.m. Thursday, November 5, 2020, at Baptist Health Paducah.
Mr. Alexander was a member of Washington Street Missionary Baptist Church. He retired as a station manager at Minton Shell Station.
He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Laura V. Alexander, and a son, Raymond Lewis Alexander, both of Paducah; a brother, Ronnie Alexander of Indianapolis; five sisters, Joan Alexander and Linda Jordan, both of South Fulton, Tennessee, Norma Puckett and Oma Ware, both of Fulton, and Brenda Fitzpatrick of Louisville; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
He has preceded in death by parents, Raymond Wesley Alexander and Maggie Bradford Alexander; a daughter, Felicia Alexander; and a sister.
Services are scheduled for noon Saturday, November 14, 2020, at Washington Street Missionary Baptist Church with the Rev. Raynarldo Henderson officiating. Burial will follow in Maplelawn Park Cemetery.
Friends also may call from 11 a.m. until the funeral hour Saturday at the church.
Pettus-Rowland Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. You may leave online condolences or light a candle at pettusrowlandfh.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.