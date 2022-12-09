Raymond A. Ruley, 86, of Paducah, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022, at Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital.
Raymond was born in Reidland on Oct. 9, 1936, to Carlisle and Alice Doles Ruley. He was a 1955 graduate of Augusta Tilghman High School. After graduation, he joined the United States Air Force, serving for four years. In 1960, Raymond began his career with the Paducah Fire Department where he became assistant chief. He served his community for 33 years until his retirement in 1993. On his days off from the fire department, Raymond did electrical work. He was a member of IBEW 816. Raymond loved watching UK Basketball games and the countless trips to see them play in person. He also enjoyed hunting, fishing and camping at the lake.
Raymond is survived by his wife of 65 years, Beverly Ruley; two sons, Curtis Ruley of Paducah, Keith Ruley (Debra) of Kevil; two grandchildren, Winston Ruley of San Diego, California and Dr. Samantha Ruley Chaffin (Dr. Brian) of Newburgh, Indiana.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, Dec. 12, 2022, at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens with Rev. Max Anderson officiating.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Dr. Skinner and staff for the excellent care they took of Raymond.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to: St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
