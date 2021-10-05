Ray Wurth, 81, of Paducah, passed away on Friday, October 1, 2021, at Baptist Health Paducah.
Mr. Wurth was a graduate of St. Mary’s Academy, a U.S. Army, and National Guard Veteran, and a member of St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church. Ray was a Loan Officer for many years and eventually retired as Vice President of Citizens Bank & Trust. He was an avid golfer and a 40-year member of Rolling Hills Country Club. He was a past Exalted Ruler of the Elks Lodge, past President of the Lone Oak Lions Club, and past President of the Western KY Bank Administration Institute.
Ray is survived by a brother, Bill Wurth (Marge) of Paducah; a sister, Betty Sue Boettinger (Bob) of St. Louis, Missouri; six nephews, two nieces, 11 great-nephews; and five great-nieces.
He was preceded in death by a sister, Judy Chandler; two brothers, Harry Wurth and Larry Wurth. His parents were Cecil and Mary Cordelia Hite Wurth.
A funeral mass will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021, at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church with Rev. Gary Clark officiating. Burial will follow at Mt. Carmel Cemetery.
Visitation will be held from 5 — 8 p.m. with 7 p.m. prayers said Monday, Oct. 4, 2021, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to, St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church, 116 S. 6th St., Paducah, KY 42001.
