MAYFIELD — Ray Nicholas “Nick” Hatton, 78, of Mayfield, passed away on May 25, 2022, in Mayfield. He was born in Paris, on Sept. 26, 1943.
Nick was passionate about his family and was Pepaw to every child he met. He will be greatly missed by his daughter, Kim (Wayne) Templin from Athens, Texas; son, Chris (Dot) Hatton from Paducah; and son, Karl (Lynn) Hatton from Calhoun, Georgia. He is also survived by brothers, Mike (Lynda) Hatton, of Paducah; Barkley (Marilyn) Hatton, Murfreesboro, Tennessee, Stephen (Sarah) Hatton of Commerce, Georgia, beloved sister-in-law, Brenda R Hatton; nine grandchildren; eight great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Nick was one of the kindest people you would ever know and would do anything for anyone if it was within his power. He never met a stranger and loved having coffee with friends in the mornings to solve the world’s problem. He had friends and acquaintances everywhere he went. He was also a member of Trace Creek Baptist Church and supported the missionary program for several years.
Nick really enjoyed auctioneering and spent the years after his retirement from Air Products working for Harris Real Estate & Auction in Mayfield. He will be greatly missed by Michael Harris and those he worked with. He was always looking for a deal.
He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 27 years, Brenda Hatton; his parents, Edward and Betty Hatton; and one brother, Phillip Hatton.
Funeral services will be conducted at Hughes Funeral Home at 2 p.m. Sunday, May 29, 2022, Ronnie Stinson will be presiding. Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to the service time Sunday at the funeral home.
Burial will be at Trace Creek Cemetery, West Plains, following the funeral services.
Memorial donations may be made to the St Jude Children’s Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee, in lieu of flowers.
