OWENSBORO — Ray Henderson, 77, of Owensboro, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. He was born April 25, 1945, in Daviess County to the late Clifton and Pearl Henderson. Ray was retired from Southern Wine and Spirits in Paducah where he worked for 35 years in liquor sales. He was humble, kind, hardworking, and someone who never complained. Ray never said a bad word about anyone and no one ever said a bad word about him, and he also enjoyed fishing and wood working. Ray enjoyed his family and friends most of all.
He was also preceded in death by his sister Charlotte Henderson and son-in-law Trampas Potter.
Ray is survived by his wife of 35 years, Shirley Henderson; daughter, Tanya Potter; sons Kevin Henderson (Debbie), Monty Perrin and his special friend Michelle Jewell; grandchildren, Bailee Henderson, Austin Potter, Caleb Potter, Austin Perrin, Taylor Perrin; great grandchild, Ariana Perrin; sisters, Dorris Osborne (John), Carolyn Hamilton (Wallace); brothers, Larry Henderson (Phyllis), Ricky Henderson (Diane).
The funeral service for Ray will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Sept. 9 at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory with Pat Reynolds officiating. Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. Friday all at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to American Kidney Fund, 11921 Rockville Pike, Suite 300, Rockville, MD 20852. Memories and condolences to the family can be shared at www.glenncares.com.
