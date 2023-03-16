Ray Douglas Howard, 92, of Paducah, passed away on Monday, March 13, 2023, at Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital in Paducah.
Ray was born in Detroit, Michigan, on Oct. 13, 1930, to the late Hershel and Evie Howard. He worked as an engineering technologist at Martin Marietta. Ray was a member of Reidland Baptist Church.
He is survived by his daughters, Peggy Susan Howard of Paducah and Lucinda Howard Mitchell, husband, Harvey of Harrodsburg; two grandchildren, Matthew Douglas Mitchell (Cassie) of Grand Junction, Colorado, and Rebecca Sims (Christopher) of Harrodsburg; four great grandchildren, Coleman Douglas Mitchell, Greyson Lee Mitchell, Noah Mitchell Sims, and Lily Hart Sims.
He was preceded in death by his wife of almost 68 years, Betty Jo Houser Howard; father, Hershel Howard; mother, Evie Lee Binkley Howard Cox; and one sister, Ora Joyce Greenfield.
A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 18, 2023, at Collier Funeral Home with Rev. Rob Ison officiating. Interment will be at Briensburg Cemetery, Benton.
Visitation will begin at 1 p.m. — 2 p.m. Saturday, March 18, 2023 at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to: Reidland Baptist Church, 5559 Benton Rd, Paducah, KY 42003, Gideons International, 303 East Wacker Drive, Suite 2300, Chicago, IL 60601-5224 or The American Red Cross, 501 Kings Highway East, Suite 400, Fairfield, CT 06825.
To send flowers to the family of Ray Howard, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.