Ray Douglas Howard, 92, of Paducah, passed away on Monday, March 13, 2023, at Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital in Paducah.

Ray was born in Detroit, Michigan, on Oct. 13, 1930, to the late Hershel and Evie Howard. He worked as an engineering technologist at Martin Marietta. Ray was a member of Reidland Baptist Church.

To send flowers to the family of Ray Howard, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Mar 18
Visitation
Saturday, March 18, 2023
12:00PM-1:00PM
Collier Funeral Home
211 West 5th Street
PO Box 492
Benton, KY 42025
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Mar 18
Funeral Service
Saturday, March 18, 2023
1:00PM
Collier Funeral Home
211 West 5th Street
PO Box 492
Benton, KY 42025
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Funeral Service begins.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In