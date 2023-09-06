GLEN ALLEN, Va. — Ray Dean Edmonds, 67, was born in Paducah, Kentucky, and moved to Virginia to enlist in the Navy. He met and married his wife, Cheryl, and they made their home in Virginia. He went home to be with his Lord on Aug. 24, 2023, at the VA Hospice Center in Glen Allen. Ray was a member of Staples Mills Road Baptist Church, Glen Allen, and served in the U.S. Navy and Army Reserve.
Ray is survived by his wife, Cheryl Ann; his mother, Shelby Gross, of Paducah, Kentucky; His brother, Robert (Debbie) Edmonds, Paducah; sister, Faye (Don) Fisher, Warsaw, Missouri; brother, Carter (Brenda) Edmonds, Lebanon, Tennessee; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his dad, Jay Gross; his father and mother-in-law, Sonny and Jean Young; brother-in-law, Michael; and nephew, Brandon Fisher.
