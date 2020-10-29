JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Ray Silvera Cobb, age 67, of Jacksonville, formerly of Paducah, died Sunday, October 18, 2020, at UF Health North in Jacksonville.
He was of the Christian faith. He was a retiree as a senior reliability specialist/mechanical planner from the Saint Johns River Power Park in Jacksonville.
Ray is survived by his wife of 34 years, Donna Massie Cobb; one daughter, Kayla Renee Cobb both of Jacksonville; one sister, Kaye Cobb Moore of Paducah; two brothers, Terry Sutton of Louisville and Lamel Luter of Long Beach, California; several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Oliver ”Sam” and Callie Cobb.
Funeral services will be held at noon Friday, October 30, 2020, at Pettus-Rowland Funeral Home, with Rev. Michael Moss officiating. Entombment will follow in Maplelawn Park Cemetery.
Friends may also call at the funeral home from 11 a.m. to the funeral hour on Friday.
You may light a candle or leave online condolences at pettusrowlandfh.com.
Pettus-Rowland Funeral Home is in charge of local arrangements.
