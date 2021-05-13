Ray Biggs Roberts, 77, of Paducah, passed away on May 3, 2021, at the Life Care Center in La Center.
Ray was a laborer before he retired and was a veteran in the United States Navy. He also enjoyed thrift shopping and antiques.
Ray is survived by children; two sons, Aaron Ray Roberts, and Stephen (Jamie) Roberts; one daughter, Robin (Jerry) Summers; his brother, Ronnie (Suzy) Roberts; four grandchildren, Lauren Butts, Devan (Kaylee) Summers, Austin Summers, and Marena Summers.
Ray is preceded in death by his parents, Coy and Elizabeth Roberts; his sisters, Joan Higgins and Ruby Biess; two brothers, Bobby Joe Roberts, and Jimmy Roberts.
A family planned Memorial service will be held on Saturday, May 15, 2021, at Abundant Life Pentecostal Church in Paducah. Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to noon, with the service beginning at noon. Rev. Joel Harper will be officiating the service.
Lindsey Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
