FULTON — Rashida Burdick, 21, of Fulton, died on June 20, 2020, at Region One Health Center in Memphis, Tennessee.
She was of the Baptist faith and attended Mount Sinai Missionary Baptist Church. She was a 911 dispatcher for Obion County, Tennessee, and served with the Kentucky National Guard.
She is survived by her husband, Terrence Hussey of Columbus; her mother, Brenda Jean Burdick of Clinton; her father, Jewell Thomas Harper of Union City, Tennessee; a sister, Ravaeh Burdick of Clinton; and her grandmother, Alayne Bacon of Oakland, Maine.
She was preceded in death by a brother.
Services will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Arlington with the Revs. Anthony Johnson and Jonathan Altoff officiating. Burial will follow at Columbus Cemetery.
Friends may call from 1 p.m. until the service time Wednesday at the funeral home.
