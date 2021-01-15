MURRAY — Randy Redden, 64, of Murray, died at 5:03 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021, at Murray-Calloway County Hospital.
He worked in maintenance at Saputo for several years.
He is survived by his wife, Melia Lancaster Redden; a daughter, Whitney Kay White; his mother, Mary Alice Redden; a sister, Rosemary Boyd; and two grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his father, Billy Eugene Redden.
Graveside service will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021, at the Sinking Spring Cemetery with the Rev. David Allbritten officiating.
Friends can call from 4-7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, at Blalock-Coleman & York Funeral Home.
Blalock-Coleman & York Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences: www.yorkfuneralhome.com.
