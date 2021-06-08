VIENNA, Ill. — Randy Ike Patton, 67, formerly of Vienna, died on Saturday, June 5, 2021, at the Metropolis Rehabilitation and Health Care Center.
He attended Waldo Baptist Church in Metropolis.
He is survived by a sister, Linda Parr; two brothers, James Norman Patton and Phillip Neil Patton; two sisters, Jane Ellen and Terry Winkfein; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by two brothers and two sisters. His parents were James Dempsey Patton and Lillian Katherine (Schultz) Patton.
As per family wishes, Mr. Patton will be cremated. Inurnment will be at a later date at Patton Hill Baptist Church Cemetery in Patton Hill, Alabama.
