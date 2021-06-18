OWENSBORO — Randy Patton, affectionately known as “Grandad,” passed away and entered Heaven around 3:30 a.m. June 15, 2021. His daughter, Bridget, and son-in-law, Andy were by his side. He was born Aug. 23, 1955 in Paducah to the late Robert and Donna Yvonne Lindsey Patton. He battled Type 2 Diabetes for many, many years and the complications of T2D took a toll on his health. Randy moved in with his daughter and family in January 2012 and became an integral part of the Prusz family. He was a wonderful Grandad to Jackson, Brady and Mason and enjoyed being a transport service for them to ball games, school, etc.
He retired from Paducah Power System and then drove for Car-Mart, first in Paducah and later in Owensboro, to have something to do in retirement. He sang in several gospel quartets most of his life and one group “Four Fold” once was on the gospel charts! He made many friends in the business and toured with the “Marksmen” the longest. He loved St. Louis Cardinal baseball.
He was survived by and loved his daughters, Bridget Prusz (Andy) of Owensboro and Sara Crabtree (Ben) of Cunningham; grandchildren, Jackson, Brady, and Mason Prusz and Guyden and Faith Crabtree; brother, Robert Patton (Teresa) of Modoc, South Carolina; and a niece, Mariann Horne and her children, Jonathan and Alexis Tollison of Bonneau, South Carolina.
A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. Monday, June 21, 2021, at Lindsey Funeral Home, 226 N. Fourth Street, Paducah. Visitation is from 1 — 3 p.m. on Monday at the funeral home.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
James H. Davis Funeral Home of Owensboro is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.