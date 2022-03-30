Randy Jennings, 69, of Paducah passed away at 2:51 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022 at Baptist Health Paducah. Randy was a member of Lone Oak First Baptist Church and was retired from American Red Cross. Randy was the former owner of Mack’s Body Shop. He enjoyed his dogs, “Jack” and “Sugar” and time being able to fish. He was an avid University of Kentucky Basketball fan and had a keen sense of humor.
Survivors include his wife of 50 years, Clair Shawanna Jeffrey Jennings; two sisters, Nancy Jennings and Carolyn Dismeor both of Paducah; one brother, Michael Jennings, Brookport, Illinois; several nieces and nephews.
Preceding in death was his parents, James Edward Jennings and Artie Lou Dawes Jennings; one sister, Phyllis Walker.
Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 2, 2022, at the Lone Oak First Baptist Church with Dr. Dan Summerlin officiating. Visitation will be held Saturday, April 2, 2022, from 10:00 a.m. until service time of 11:00 a.m. at the church.
Expression of sympathy may be made to the Lone Oak First Baptist Church Building Fund, 3607 Lone Oak Road, Paducah, KY 42001.
Arrangements made by the Lone Oak Chapel Milner & Orr Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
You may share a “Hug from Home” leave a message or light a candle at www.milnerandorr.com.
