WINGO — Randy E. Wheeler, 56, of Wingo, passed away at 5:55 a.m. Friday, Oct. 22, 2021, in Water Valley, Mississippi.
He was a member of the Enon Baptist Church, and had worked at Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company in Union City, Tennessee.
Mr. Wheeler is survived by his wife of 35 years, Debbie Walker Wheeler, of Wingo; two daughters, Malissa Curtis, of Mayfield and Brandi Curtis, of Wingo; one brother, Terry (Lisa) Wheeler, of Mayfield; three grandchildren, Airiel Curtis, Aleigha Curtis, and Noah Curtis; one great-grandchild, Adalyn Faye Nance also survives.
He was preceded in death by his great-grandchild- Addisyn Nance; parents- Jerry Donald & Anita Kaye Harrison Wheeler.
Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021, at 11 a.m. at the Enon Baptist Church with Rev. Ike Murphey officiating. Burial will follow in the Cuba Community Cemetery. Friends may call from 5-8 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 25, 2021, at the Brown Funeral Home in Mayfield, and also after 9 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021 at the Enon Baptist Church.
Pallbearers will be: Brandon Knight, Arik Saito, Tommy Murphey, Kirk Murphey, Chuck Wiggins, and Jarrett Parham.
Honorary Pallbearers will be: Danny Speed, Van Prince, Ray Hendon, and Kenneth Allen.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Enon Baptist Church, 2567 State Route 339 West, Mayfield, KY 42066.
