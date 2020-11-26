HAZEL — Randy Dunlap, 57, of Hazel, died at 12:30 a.m. Tuesday, November 24, 2020.
He is survived by his wife, Patricia Colson Dunlap; a stepdaughter, Heather Scarbrough; two brothers, Dale Dunlap and Paul Wayne Dunlap; and three stepgrandchildren, Christopher Howes, Logan Howes and Gauge Brown.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Alvena Taylor Dunlap; a sister; and a brother.
Due to governmental restrictions, a private family service will be held with burial in the New Providence Cemetery.
Blalock-Coleman & York Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences: www.yorkfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.