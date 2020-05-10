BLANCHARD, Okla. — Randy Brindley, of Blanchard, died on April 10, 2020, after a brief illness.
He served six years in the U.S. Navy and was employed as an air traffic controller for 25 years with the FAA.
He is survived by his wife, Marnie Brindley of Blancard; a son, John Brindley of Blanchard; his mother, Ramona Lusk Smith of Columbia; a brother, Ted Ray Jennings of Columbia; two brothers, Ronnie Brindley and Richard Brindley; a sister, Kathy Brindley Hodges of Benton, Kentucky; a grandson; and several nieces and nephews.
