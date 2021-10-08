BENTON — Randie Dale Thompson, 68, of Benton, died Monday, Oct. 4, 2021, at Mercy Health — Lourdes Hospital in Paducah.

Born Thursday, Aug. 27, 1953, in Mayfield, he was the son of the late Earlus Thompson and the late Evalena (Hendrickson) Thompson.

He was an instrumentation specialist at Westlake Chemical in Calvert City and a member of Hardin Baptist Church.

He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Margaret (Snow) Thompson of Benton; son, Eric Thompson of Paducah; daughter, Leslie (Joshua) Hack of Benton; and two grandchildren

A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, at Lyles Cemetery with the Rev. Ricky Cunningham officiating.

Interment will follow the service at Lyles Cemetery in Benton.

The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, at Collier Funeral Home, located at 211 West 5th St., Benton, KY 42025.

