BENTON — Randie Dale Thompson, 68, of Benton, died Monday, Oct. 4, 2021, at Mercy Health — Lourdes Hospital in Paducah.
Born Thursday, Aug. 27, 1953, in Mayfield, he was the son of the late Earlus Thompson and the late Evalena (Hendrickson) Thompson.
He was an instrumentation specialist at Westlake Chemical in Calvert City and a member of Hardin Baptist Church.
He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Margaret (Snow) Thompson of Benton; son, Eric Thompson of Paducah; daughter, Leslie (Joshua) Hack of Benton; and two grandchildren
A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, at Lyles Cemetery with the Rev. Ricky Cunningham officiating.
Interment will follow the service at Lyles Cemetery in Benton.
The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, at Collier Funeral Home, located at 211 West 5th St., Benton, KY 42025.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.