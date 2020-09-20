MURRAY — Randall Allan Underhill, 80, of Murray, died at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 18, 2020 at his residence.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Claude and Mary Magdalene “Mag” Kilgore Underhill; two brothers; two sisters; four brothers-in-law; one nephew; and a great-granddaughter.
He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Joyce Underhill; three daughters, Anita Johnson (Roger), Jeanetta Smith (Mark), and Paula Reeder (Lenny Hohlbein); one sister, Betty Jean Lovins; one brother, James “Jim” Underhill; two sisters- in-law; many nieces and nephews; nine grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; and very special friends.
The funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 at the Blalock-Coleman & York Funeral Home with Brett Miles and Boyd Smith officiating. Burial will follow in the Murray City Cemetery and friends may visit the family after 10 a.m. Sunday at the Blalock-Coleman & York Funeral Home.
