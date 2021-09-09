Randall (Randy) Shoemake died at his home in western Kentucky on Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021.
Randy was born on March 17, 1959, in Pensacola, Florida, to the Rev. Earl and Vivian (Gray) Shoemake. He attended the Webb School in Bell Buckle, Tennessee, and graduated from Lone Oak High School. Following high school, he attended Paducah Community College.
The Paducah area is full of happy cooks who work in kitchens that Randy designed. He loved being busy, whether during the work day or afterwards. He loved people and he loved animals, especially dogs and horses.
Randy is survived by a son, Elijah (Ashley); a daughter Falyn; nine grandchildren; brothers Robert, Kenneth, Thomas, and Clifford (Beverly); a nephew, Jason; a niece, Sara; and many friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents and by his nephew Isaac Shoemake.
Funeral will be held in the chapel at the First Baptist Church, Paducah, at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, with the Rev. Robert Shoemake officiating.
