PRIORSBURG — Randall Lee Cruse, 59, of Pryorsburg passed away at 11:46 p.m. Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at his residence.
He was a member of His House Ministries, Manager for Turner Dairy, Basketball, and Football Official. Above all else, Randall loved the Lord and he was not bashful about sharing that love. He would witness to and pray for anyone who would listen. Randall had a passion for serving God and for serving people. He left no doubts that he loved his wife, Debbie, dearly, He cherished her and loved her with his whole heart. Randall loved his family and friends with a passion and was always happy to cook for them or help them in any way he could. No matter what the situation was, Randall had a suggestion about how to fix it. He was a servant for the church and God’s people and was always looking for opportunities to be involved. Aside from loving God, family, and friends, Randall had a passion for St. Jude’s he loved UK basketball, traveling, and spending time with his beloved dogs, Annie and Rigby. If Randall wasn’t spending time with family and friends, on the front row at church or working; he could be found on a basketball court or football field as a sports official. He officiated in the KHSAA for more than 20 years. He loved working with the kids and fellow officials, some of whom are his dearest friends. He always honored his late wife Vickie’s memory by sharing his love for her and establishing the Vickie Cruse memorial scholarship fund. Randall fought a hard battle and in the end, he won the ultimate victory as he now rests in the presence of the Lord.
He is survived by his wife, Deborah Gardner Jackson Cruse, son, Nathan (Megan) Cruse of Phoenix, Arizona; daughter, Lee Ann (Kelly) Hutchins of Paducah; two sisters, Lisa Ann (Tony McDaniel) Cruse of Paducah, Felecia (Jerry) Molott of Kevil; two brothers, Mark Allen (Robby) Cruse of Paducah, Steve (Tancey) Hendley of Mayfield, two grandchildren, Sawyer Heflin and Jackson Heflin.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Lloyd Lee and Georgia Ann Wallace Cruse; first wife, Vicki Carrico Cruse; and a son, Lee Stuart Jackson.
Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday at His House Ministries Church in Mayfield with Steven Boykin officiating, burial will follow in the St. Jerome Cemetery in Fancy Farm. Friends may call after 5 p.m. Thursday at His House Church.
Pallbearers will be Johnny Byrd, Kenny Perry, Ken Henderson, Billy Latham, Russ Hall, Kyle Lovett, Steve Hendley, and Brett Miles.
Brown Funeral Home in Mayfield in charge of arrangements.
