BENTON — Randall Harrell, 83, of Benton, died Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, at the Ray & Kay Eckstein Hospice Center in Paducah.
He worked as an operator with the International Union of Operating Engineers Local 181 out of Paducah. He was a member of the Walnut Street Baptist Church.
He was preceded in death by his son, Crandall Wade Harrell; and one sister. His parents were Euckley and Helen Darnall Harrell.
He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Beverly Anne Doom Harrell; two sisters, Nora Stone and Mary Thweatt of Benton; one brother, Jimmy Harrell of Benton; and several nieces and nephews.
Memorial donations may be made to New Zion Cemetery Fund, 2900 Wadesboro Road S, Benton, Kentucky, 42025.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, at Filbeck-Cann Funeral Home of Miner & Orr with Joel Frizzell officiating. Burial will follow at New Zion Cemetery.
Friends may call 5-8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, at Filbeck-Cann Funeral Home.
