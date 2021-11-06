HICKORY — Randall Hugh Boyd, 68, of Hickory, died Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021, at Baptist Health Paducah.
He was a member of Trace Creek Baptist Church and a retired employee of Wagner Moving and Storage.
He is survived by his wife, Sherry Todd Boyd; his mother, Gaynell Canter Boyd, of Lynnville; one son, Chad Boyd, of Hickory; one daughter, Casey Presson, of Nicholasville; one brother, Danny Lynn Boyd, of Wingo; one sister, Glenda Faye Jones, of Mayfield; and two grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his father, Hugh Boyd.
Services will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 8, 2021, at Byrn Funeral Home in Mayfield. Rev. Ronnie Stinson Sr. and Rev. Ronnie Stinson Jr. will officiate. Interment will follow at Trace Creek Cemetery.
Friends may call 9 — 11 a.m. Monday at the funeral home.
Byrn Funeral Home of Mayfield is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.